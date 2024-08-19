Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) versus Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Head to Head Contrast

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) and Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clever Leaves and Medicure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clever Leaves $17.42 million 0.00 -$17.90 million ($11.31) 0.00 Medicure $16.07 million 0.47 -$680,000.00 ($0.08) -8.96

Medicure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clever Leaves. Medicure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clever Leaves, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clever Leaves has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicure has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.9% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Medicure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Clever Leaves and Medicure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clever Leaves 0 0 0 0 N/A Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Clever Leaves and Medicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clever Leaves -102.77% -63.32% -49.91% Medicure -5.25% -5.47% -3.98%

Summary

Medicure beats Clever Leaves on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clever Leaves



Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment cultivates, extracts, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes cannabinoid products comprising cannabis flowers, cannabidiol isolates, full spectrum and standardized extracts, and dry smokable flowers internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment formulates, manufactures, markets, sells, distributes, and commercializes nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. It also produces extracted products, including isolates, crude oil extracts, and oral solutions; and tetrahydrocannabinol flowers. The company serves retail distributors, pharmaceutical and cannabis companies, and pharmacies. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Tocancipá, Colombia.

About Medicure



Medicure Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction. It also offers ZYPITAMAG to treat patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia. In addition, the company offers Sodium Nitroprusside injection for the reduction of blood pressure for adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis, as well as for producing controlled hypotension to reduce bleeding during surgery, and for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. It offers products through retail and mail order pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

