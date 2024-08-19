Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBINO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.