Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,443 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,022,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.