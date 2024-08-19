Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $69.21. 1,089,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,713. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

