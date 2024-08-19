Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 29 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $485,301,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,499,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $555.54. 471,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $574.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $541.74 and a 200-day moving average of $536.54.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

