Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $193,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $479,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $561,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BFZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 71,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,254. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

