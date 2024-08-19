Metahero Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. Metahero has a total market cap of $20.63 million and $773,748.46 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

