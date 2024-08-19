MetisDAO Price Hits $31.68 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 5% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $31.68 or 0.00052333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $188.71 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,543.84 or 1.00005933 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,951,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 31.19733989 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $4,313,645.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.