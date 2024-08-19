Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Christian Magloth Sells 1,000 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,422.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,407.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,342.01. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.19 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,343.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

