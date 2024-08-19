Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Microequities Asset Management Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Microequities Asset Management Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
About Microequities Asset Management Group
