MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 240,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 165,795 shares.The stock last traded at $48.93 and had previously closed at $48.61.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18.

Get MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN alerts:

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.