Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
NYSE CAT traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $344.69. 2,252,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.
Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.
Read Our Latest Report on Caterpillar
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.