Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,165,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,912,549. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

