Milestone Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 111.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,658,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Cintas by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Cintas Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $8.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $772.98. 468,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $729.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.46. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $474.74 and a 52-week high of $773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Shares of Cintas are going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.