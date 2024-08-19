Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,692 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,381,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,813,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period.

JEPI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

