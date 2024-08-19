Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,332 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $504.87. 343,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,660. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $508.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $452.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.