Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 54,662 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4,518.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 476,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 465,806 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 424.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after buying an additional 261,397 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,550,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,311.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 153,639 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after acquiring an additional 113,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.07. 260,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,712. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

