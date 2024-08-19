Milestone Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 177.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,259 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May makes up approximately 2.5% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned 10.70% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $241,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $375,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 804.4% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,350. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $36.08.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.