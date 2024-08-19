Milestone Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,511,000. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock worth $14,373,932 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,885,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,043. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $171.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $397.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

