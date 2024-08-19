Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDEC. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 235,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS BDEC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.54. 1,080 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.