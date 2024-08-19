Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Trading 2% Higher

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.04. 832,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 798,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 38.93 and a quick ratio of 38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.36 million and a PE ratio of -20.20.
About Millennial Lithium
Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.
