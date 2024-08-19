Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Trading 2% Higher

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.04. 832,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 798,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

Millennial Lithium Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 38.93 and a quick ratio of 38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.36 million and a PE ratio of -20.20.

About Millennial Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.