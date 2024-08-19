MinePlex (PLEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.59 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a market cap of $29.59 million and approximately $31,158.87 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MinePlex has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.