Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 89,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 185,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $203,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,271 shares in the company, valued at $12,222,912.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $203,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 976,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,222,912.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $141,346.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 706,679 shares of company stock worth $9,204,818. 33.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,073,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 52.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,508 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 2,016,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 222,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 743,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.