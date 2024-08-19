Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MI.UN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.25 to C$20.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.02.

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$15.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.78, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.68. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.81 and a 52-week high of C$17.89.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

