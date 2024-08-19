Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

MBRX opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

