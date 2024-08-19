Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Mondee from $4.10 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of MOND stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Mondee has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $166.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.04.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $58.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondee will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondee

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOND. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondee in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mondee during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondee by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

