Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Quarry LP boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 158.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 279,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 171,406 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $2,674,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 341.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 580,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,020,000 after acquiring an additional 449,524 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

