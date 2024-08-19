Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.50 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 target price on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Montage Gold to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.49.

Shares of MAU stock opened at C$2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.30. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$2.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$482.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 19.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

