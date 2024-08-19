Morgan Stanley Cuts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $236.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.45.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $227.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

