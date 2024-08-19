Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Down 5.6%

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 155,968,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 311,384,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £7.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.73.

About Mosman Oil and Gas

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

