Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 12%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) fell 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 11,816,654 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 4,062,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.
In other news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
