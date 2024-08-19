National Bankshares Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$74.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TD. UBS Group set a C$82.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.50.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
