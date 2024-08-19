Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $982.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,995 shares of company stock worth $456,127 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

