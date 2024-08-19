NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Ventum Financial cut their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.72.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$8.19. 348,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,012. NexGen Energy has a one year low of C$6.61 and a one year high of C$12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.97.

In other news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. In other news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. Also, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

