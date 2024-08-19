Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$7.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$553.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.40. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 111,160 shares of company stock worth $758,691. Corporate insiders own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

