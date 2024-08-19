Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad Sells 16,500 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.68, for a total value of C$440,220.00.

TSE:AGI traded up C$0.51 on Monday, hitting C$26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,278. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$14.80 and a one year high of C$26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.90.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

