Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad Sells 16,500 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.68, for a total value of C$440,220.00.
Alamos Gold Stock Performance
TSE:AGI traded up C$0.51 on Monday, hitting C$26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,278. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$14.80 and a one year high of C$26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Alamos Gold
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alamos Gold
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.