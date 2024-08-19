Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.13

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 29244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

