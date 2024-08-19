Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 107 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $36,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $2,173,668. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $341.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,240. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.64.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

