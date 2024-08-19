Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 50,397 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,397 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $28,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.70. 2,602,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202,487. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

