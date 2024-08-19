Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,943,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,327. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.37. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

