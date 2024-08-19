Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM stock traded up $3.03 on Monday, reaching $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.63.

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

