Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,811 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,721 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $61,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after acquiring an additional 919,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after purchasing an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.53. The company had a trading volume of 914,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.73. The company has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $256.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

