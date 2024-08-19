Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 218 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $32,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 174.8% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 184,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,218 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Portman Square Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 33,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $868.10. The company had a trading volume of 184,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,186. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $818.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $802.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $885.10. The company has a market capitalization of $129.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLK

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,042 shares of company stock worth $68,587,117 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.