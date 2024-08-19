Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 703 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,415. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

