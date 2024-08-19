Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $91.39 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,298,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $91,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 25,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.69. 16,178,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,133,180. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $310.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,801,723. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

