Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $610,040,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $198,663,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $83,094,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SPOT traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $344.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,964. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of -503.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $359.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

