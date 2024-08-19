Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 26,630 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,403,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 78,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 901.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.71. 444,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

