Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,533 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,533 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in PulteGroup by 166.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

NYSE PHM traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.96. The company had a trading volume of 717,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,618. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.47 and its 200-day moving average is $113.74. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $135.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

