Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,115 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Boston Properties worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $890,848,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,800,000 after buying an additional 480,961 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after buying an additional 468,950 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Boston Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,168,000 after buying an additional 379,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after buying an additional 342,939 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXP traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $71.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,028. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.54.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

