Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 722 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,302.3% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 332.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WST stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.54. The stock had a trading volume of 164,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,479. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.77. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

